Verdict reached in Robert Carter, Jr. murder trial

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A jury has reached a verdict for the man standing trial in connection to the 2018 death of a 70-year-old woman and other crimes.

Robert Carter, Jr. was found guilty on all the charges the court was allowed to consider in the trial. He was acquitted of felony murder and one count of false imprisonment in relation to the death of Deanna Shirey. He was found guilty of kidnapping, and the other false imprisonment charges, armed robbery, theft by taking, sexual battery and other charges.

Carter has been sentenced to four life sentences plus 17 years.

The defense argued there was a lack of evidence to prove Carter killed Shirey in July 2018.

The defense tried to get every count acquitted against Carter Wednesday afternoon.

The judge overruled and denied their motions for the remaining 19 counts.

The defense argued Shirey’s body was never positively identified at the crime scene, and a cause of death is not on record.

The state said a coroner was not at the scene on July 12, 2018, when a body was discovered in Carter’s backyard.

The state claimed there’s enough “circumstantial evidence” to connect Carter to the disappearance and death of Shirey.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Hank Day testified Shirey’s family identified the jewelry and phone case discovered from the July 6 search warrant of Carter’s home to be Shirey’s.

Day also stated there was no other missing person case in Thomasville around this time. Day also testified there is no “physical evidence” that Carter was at Shirey’s home between July 1-3.

About the case

Carter was arrested in July 2018 after local, state, and federal law enforcement went into an around-the-clock manhunt.

Carter is facing 21 counts including felony murder, concealing the death of another, sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, armed burglary, theft by taking in connection to the 2018 death of Deanna Shirey.

Read the full indictment from April 2019 below:

