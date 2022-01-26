Randolph-Clay High responds to classroom conditions

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has received several calls and emails from parents regarding conditions at Randolph-Clay High School.

We were told there was no heat in the classrooms and coats and jackets are being taken away from students.

After those complaints, WALB reached out to Principal Kim Ingram. Ingram said that classrooms are at 70 degrees and no classroom is below that temperature.

Also, she said the reason that hoodies are being taken from students is that the school has a no hoodie policy for safety concerns.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.