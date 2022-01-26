Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man arrested in Albany drug parcel incident

The package had a blue, crystallized substance that was tested and proved positive for...
The package had a blue, crystallized substance that was tested and proved positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl compound, according to the drug unit.(Albany Dougherty Drug Unit)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a parcel that was sent from Atlanta to Albany that contained drugs, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit.

On Jan. 21, the drug unit got information about the parcel that had methamphetamine in it and was on the way to Albany. The package was located at a hub in Atlanta, according to the drug unit.

On Jan. 24, the drug unit went to Atlanta and got the package from the Department of Homeland Security. The package had a blue, crystallized substance that was tested and proved positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl compound, according to the drug unit.

It weighed 1.04 kilograms.

The drug unit did a controlled delivery in the 2000 block of Melrose Drive, “where the package was received and subsequently, delivered to the intended individual, Bobby Stroble, Jr.,” the drug unit said.

Stroble was arrested on trafficking methamphetamine, drug-related objects and reckless conduct warrants.

The drug unit said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna mother in custody after child's remains found
Update: Mother charged after human remains found in missing Vienna child case
Worth County
2 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Irwin County
Missing man’s body found in Irwin Co. creek
Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves was arrested and charged with felony obstruction.
Gov. Kemp suspends Cordele city commissioner
Dr. John Williams- Associate Professor of Biology at Albany State University
ASU alum to make television debut on Jeopardy!

Latest News

Police lights by night
Bainbridge police looking for robbery suspect
Approximately 1.37 pounds of methamphetamine, 0.5 ounces of powder cocaine, 0.5 ounces of crack...
Americus man arrested on drug offenses
‘No coverup or conspiracy’: Lowndes County Sheriff releases synopsis of Kendrick Johnson investigation
We’ve all seen the empty shelves in grocery stores and the concern with inflation is growing....
Truck driver shortage impacting supply and demand