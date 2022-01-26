Man arrested in Albany drug parcel incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a parcel that was sent from Atlanta to Albany that contained drugs, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit.

On Jan. 21, the drug unit got information about the parcel that had methamphetamine in it and was on the way to Albany. The package was located at a hub in Atlanta, according to the drug unit.

On Jan. 24, the drug unit went to Atlanta and got the package from the Department of Homeland Security. The package had a blue, crystallized substance that was tested and proved positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl compound, according to the drug unit.

It weighed 1.04 kilograms.

The drug unit did a controlled delivery in the 2000 block of Melrose Drive, “where the package was received and subsequently, delivered to the intended individual, Bobby Stroble, Jr.,” the drug unit said.

Stroble was arrested on trafficking methamphetamine, drug-related objects and reckless conduct warrants.

The drug unit said the investigation is ongoing.

