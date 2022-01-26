Sunshine returns Today and highs just pass 60 degrees. A colder start tomorrow and highs again near 60. A few showers arrive Friday by midday and then the coldest air of season follows. Temperatures fall into the 20s Saturday morning and wind chills into the teens. Highs Saturday stay in the 40s. The coldest morning will be Sunday morning with a widespread lower 20s and a hard freeze is expected. Temperatures rebound early next week and by mid week we may reach 70 degrees.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

