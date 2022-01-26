Dougherty Co. committee approves redistricting draft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new redistricting map is on its way to the state capitol after the Dougherty County commissioners voted to approve a final draft.

Redistricting Committee Chairperson Gloria Gaines said they wanted to make sure each person was represented, meaning one person, one vote.

Gaines said with this draft they did that with little deviation.

“The goal was to have about 14,298 citizens in each of the six districts. We’ve come very close to that. We had minus 119 in district 3 and plus 72 in district two,” said Gaines.

County Attorney Spencer Lee said this process had to happen after the county lost around 8,000 residents from 2010 to 2020, leaving the district malapportioned. (WALB)

The commission has approved a draft. Albany State Rep. Winfred Dukes and State Senator Freddie Powell Sims will take it to the state’s legislation.

“Sometime next week, they’ll pass the local legislation it will eventually go to the secretary of state’s office, and they will adjust the lines for the upcoming election,” said Spencer.

Lee said if approved, Dougherty County will follow these new district lines for the next 10 years.

