Cold blast arrives this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered light rain continues Tuesday evening across SGA. Rain gradually ends around midnight while clouds linger into early morning. Otherwise a quiet and dry weather pattern until a cold arrives Friday. The front will be moisture starved therefore very little measurable rain is expected.

Behind the front a blast of arctic air for the weekend. Lows drop into the upper 20s with highs in the mid 40s Saturday. Sunday morning lows low to mid 20s bring a hard freeze and the coldest of the season so far. With tons of sunshine highs rise into the low 50s through the afternoon.

Early week kicks off a warming trend as lows rise into the low to mid 30s and highs top low to mid 60s. Rain returns midweek with a pattern change. Temperatures rise above average as highs top the 70s.

