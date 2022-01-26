Coffee Co. man sentenced to 2 life sentences for child molestation

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, a man was convicted by a jury in Coffee County after a child molestation trial, according to Ian Sansot, the Assistant District Attorney for the Waycross Judicial Circuit.

James Curtis Hollinger is charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation.

A press release said the evidence presented at trial showed that the abuse of the child victim happened over a period of approximately two years.

After deliberating for just 20 minutes, the jury convicted Hollinger of all charges. He was sentenced to two life sentences followed by a consecutive term of 19 years.

“It’s an act of bravery for any child victim to come forward and disclose to strangers what has happened to them,” said District Attorney George Barnhill. “We’re grateful that this child’s bravery resulted in the abuser being held accountable.”

DA Barnhill also thanks the work of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Coffee County Child Advocacy Center, and all other officers and witnesses who brought this case to justice.

