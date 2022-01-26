Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Coffee Co. man sentenced to 2 life sentences for child molestation

Gavel on wooden block
Gavel on wooden block(Gray News)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, a man was convicted by a jury in Coffee County after a child molestation trial, according to Ian Sansot, the Assistant District Attorney for the Waycross Judicial Circuit.

James Curtis Hollinger is charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation.

A press release said the evidence presented at trial showed that the abuse of the child victim happened over a period of approximately two years.

After deliberating for just 20 minutes, the jury convicted Hollinger of all charges. He was sentenced to two life sentences followed by a consecutive term of 19 years.

“It’s an act of bravery for any child victim to come forward and disclose to strangers what has happened to them,” said District Attorney George Barnhill. “We’re grateful that this child’s bravery resulted in the abuser being held accountable.” 

DA Barnhill also thanks the work of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Coffee County Child Advocacy Center, and all other officers and witnesses who brought this case to justice.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna mother in custody after child's remains found
Update: Mother charged after human remains found in missing Vienna child case
Irwin County
Missing man’s body found in Irwin Co. creek
Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves was arrested and charged with felony obstruction.
Gov. Kemp suspends Cordele city commissioner
Fatal wreck
1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Valdosta
Worth County
2 killed in Worth Co. wreck

Latest News

Water
City of Cordele to turn off water in some areas due to leak repair
April Castaneda- 17-year-old Colquitt County Senior (blue shirt) Da'Naiza Williams-17-year-old...
Colquitt County’s REACH Program gets its first set of graduates
WALB
Missing 4-Year-Old remains have been found
WALB
New Federal Driving Regulations Impacting Truck Drivers