City of Cordele to turn off water in some areas due to leak repair

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Cordele will be repairing a leak on the water main on Old Hatley Road and Rockhouse Road, according to a Facebook post by the city.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, the water will be turned off and remain off until the work is complete.

The water will be turned off in the following areas:

Crisp County Primary School

Crisp County Middle School

Highland Grange Subdivision

Old Hatley Road from I-75 to Rockhouse Road

If you have any questions, you’re asked to direct them to Jim Jackson, the City of Cordele’s Water Superintendent at (229) 276-2541.

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of Cordele, Water Department will be repairing a leak on the water main on Old Hatley Road and... Posted by City of Cordele on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.