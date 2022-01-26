Ask the Expert
City of Cordele to turn off water in some areas due to leak repair

By Kim McCullough
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Cordele will be repairing a leak on the water main on Old Hatley Road and Rockhouse Road, according to a Facebook post by the city.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, the water will be turned off and remain off until the work is complete.

The water will be turned off in the following areas:

  • Crisp County Primary School
  • Crisp County Middle School
  • Highland Grange Subdivision
  • Old Hatley Road from I-75 to Rockhouse Road

If you have any questions, you’re asked to direct them to Jim Jackson, the City of Cordele’s Water Superintendent at (229) 276-2541.

