City of Cordele to turn off water in some areas due to leak repair
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Cordele will be repairing a leak on the water main on Old Hatley Road and Rockhouse Road, according to a Facebook post by the city.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, the water will be turned off and remain off until the work is complete.
The water will be turned off in the following areas:
- Crisp County Primary School
- Crisp County Middle School
- Highland Grange Subdivision
- Old Hatley Road from I-75 to Rockhouse Road
If you have any questions, you’re asked to direct them to Jim Jackson, the City of Cordele’s Water Superintendent at (229) 276-2541.
