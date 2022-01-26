Ask the Expert
Bainbridge police looking for robbery suspect

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Bainbridge Public Safety Department is currently searching for a robbery suspect caught on camera stealing money from a business, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

On Jan. 21, just after 7 a.m., officers responded to the Bainbridge Treatment Center on West Street in reference to a robbery.

According to reports, a man wearing a mask and a red ball cap entered the Treatment Center and approached the front counter.

Without speaking, he handed a note to the employee which told her to remain quiet and place money into a bag and no one would get hurt.

The man then began speaking to the employee, telling her repeatedly to “hand over the money.”

He kept one hand in his jacket pocket and never revealed a weapon.

While speaking with the employee, the suspect spotted cash lying on the counter.

He reached through the window, grabbed it and then walked out of the building.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate any subjects matching the suspect’s description.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the suspect shown in this video is asked to contact vestigator Mark Esquivel at (229) 248-2038 or by email at marke@bainbridgecity.com.

You can also send a message via Facebook. All information will remain confidential.

