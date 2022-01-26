Ask the Expert
APD monitoring recent scams

By Molly Godley
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said they are monitoring multiple reports of scams in the city and they want you to be aware.

Cpl. Dillard Glover is assigned to the crime prevention and community relation unit at Albany Police Department. He said they’ve gotten multiple reports of two men walking through neighborhoods going to homes targeting ADT customers claiming they work for a company called Alder security.

“They come in and claim to have purchased ADT. They sign them up for their system give them new equipment and there’s a fee that’s paid by the homeowner for the system,” said Glover.

Glover said in Albany, this type of scam started in December, but ADT has been monitoring this activity since 2018.

“For them, it’s been a continuous thing and they are trying to address it but all those things, unfortunately, take time,” said Glover.

In most cases, Glover said the scammers are targeting senior citizens, and in one case, one of the men went into a person’s home.

“If you don’t know who they are, first and foremost, do not let them in the home. When in doubt, contact ADT before you make any changes to your system that way, you’ll know firsthand if you talk directly with somebody,” said Glover.

They are continuing to monitor these scams, and say that if it happens to you, report it.

ADT is advising their customers if this happens to them, call (1-800) 914-0477.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

