Americus man arrested on drug offenses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus man was arrested Tuesday in connection to trafficking methamphetamine and other drug offenses, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Kasie Monson, 30, was arrested on trafficking methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute charges.

An investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Americus Police Department about meth distribution from a home in Americus. A search warrant was done at the home in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive.

Approximately 1.37 pounds of methamphetamine, 0.5 ounces of powder cocaine, 0.5 ounces of crack cocaine and 0.5 ounces of marijuana were seized, according to the GBI.

Monson was taken to the Sumter County Jail.

