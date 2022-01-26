Albany, Dougherty Co. police put an end to theft ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A theft ring has come to an end after Albany and Dougherty County police departments collaborated to put a stop to the incidents, according to the agencies.

Earlier this month, Dougherty County Police (DCP) began investigating car break-ins when a vehicle tag led them to Albany resident Ja’Myles McClendon.

After meeting with the Albany Police Department (APD), the two agencies worked together to get search warrants for several locations including the areas of Holly Drive, Burke Avenue and Marie Road, one of which was McClendon’s home.

During three search warrants, several firearms reported stolen from Albany, Valdosta and Thomasville were recovered.

McClendon and others are suspected of committing 10-15 entering autos on Jan. 19 leading DCP on a chase, according to law enforcement.

Later in the investigation, DCP gained information that McClendon was involved in an aggravated assault case that happened on Jan. 16 and a motor vehicle theft case.

As a result, a search warrant was obtained for the third residence as part of an investigation of the Aggravated Assault.

The victim, Johntavious Blanden, admitted to being in a stolen Chevy Silverado and he also admitted to the fact that he, Ja’Myles McClendon, Jordan Jones, and Jaquan Mcintire, were riding in the area because they wanted to find Trayveon and Christopher Williams after an incident that happened prior to Jan. 16, according to law enforcement.

After riding around Burke Avenue a few times, shots were fired at the stolen vehicle.

Blanden and McClendon were injured.

All suspects were charged with the following:

Ja’Myles McClendon: theft by receiving stolen property, entering automobile charges and weapons charges

Jordan Jones: Theft by taking (motor vehicle), theft by receiving stolen property, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by persons under 18 and burglary in the first degree

Trayveon Westbrook: aggravated assault (3 counts)

Devin Tucker: aggravated assault (3 counts)

Christopher Williams: aggravated assault (3 counts)

Naturr Mccall: theft by receiving stolen property

Isaiah Edwards: theft by receiving stolen property

Johntavious Blanden: theft by receiving stolen property and party to a crime – aggravated assault

Law enforcement said it is still an active investigation, and more charges are pending in this case.

