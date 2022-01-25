Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

US warns that computer chip shortage could shut down factories

FILE - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during the announcement on Friday Jan....
FILE - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during the announcement on Friday Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio, that Intel will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio, just east of Columbus. The U.S. supply of computer chips has fallen to alarmingly low levels, raising the prospect of factory shutdowns, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Jan. 25.(AP Photo/Paul Vernon, FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. supply of computer chips has fallen to alarmingly low levels, raising the prospect of factory shutdowns, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

Companies that use semiconductors are down to less than five days of inventory — a sharp drop from 40 days in 2019, according to a department survey of 150 companies. The chips used in the production of automobiles and medical devices are especially scarce.

Demand for chips, the department said, was up 17% last year from 2019.

Citing the results, the Biden administration called on Congress to pass stalled legislation that would provide $52 billion for domestic semiconductor production.

“The semiconductor supply chain remains fragile, and it is essential that Congress pass chips funding as soon as possible,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “With sky-rocketing demand and full utilization of existing manufacturing facilities, it’s clear the only solution to solve this crisis in the long-term is to rebuild our domestic manufacturing capabilities.’’

Chip shortages have disrupted auto production and driven up car prices, contributing significantly to a 7% year-over-year increase in consumer prices last month — the hottest inflation in four decades. Still, it would take years for semiconductor factories to begin operation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna mother in custody after child's remains found
Update: Mother charged after human remains found in missing Vienna child case
Irwin County
Missing man’s body found in Irwin Co. creek
Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves was arrested and charged with felony obstruction.
Gov. Kemp suspends Cordele city commissioner
Fatal wreck
1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Valdosta
Home Outlet is expected to open in March. It will be at 2527 Dawson Rd.
Home Outlet coming to the Good Life City

Latest News

The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
San Jose could be 1st to require gun liability insurance
Police say Smith led police on a chase early Tuesday as they sought to question him over his...
Man accused of stabbing K-9 sought after father’s body found
Dr. John Williams- Associate Professor of Biology at Albany State University
ASU alum to make television debut on Jeopardy!
Vienna mother in custody after child's remains found
Update: Mother charged after human remains found in missing Vienna child case
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
NY schools told to keep masks after judge overturns mandate