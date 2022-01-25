Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Superintendent debunks claims of litter boxes in schools for students ‘who identify as cats’

In a message to the school district, Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow argued against the...
In a message to the school district, Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow argued against the claims of litter boxes being provided for students that “identify as cats.”(hutchyb // Canva)
By Dane Kelly and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – A superintendent in Michigan is trying to clear up any misconceptions or rumors about a conspiracy theory regarding students “who identify as cats.”

According To WILX, Midland Public Schools was accused of installing litter boxes in the restrooms for students to use.

“I heard that at least one of our schools in our town has in one of the unisex bathrooms, a litter box for the kids that identify as cats,” a concerned parent claimed during a Board of Education meeting in December. “I am really disturbed by that.”

The woman alleged that litter box use in schools was a national problem.

“This whole furry thing has just got me. I’m staying calm, but I’m not happy about it,” she said.

Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow sent a message to the school district to address the claim.

“Let me be clear in this communication: There is no truth whatsoever to this false statement/accusation. There have never been litter boxes within MPS schools,” Sharrow wrote. “It is such a source of disappointment that I felt the necessity to communicate this message to you.”

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayceon Mathis, 4, missing Vienna child
GBI investigating missing child case in Vienna, mother in custody
Irwin County
Missing man’s body found in Irwin Co. creek
Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves was arrested and charged with felony obstruction.
Gov. Kemp suspends Cordele city commissioner
Fatal wreck
1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Valdosta
Home Outlet is expected to open in March. It will be at 2527 Dawson Rd.
Home Outlet coming to the Good Life City

Latest News

The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
Calif. city to vote on gun law proposing owners buy liability insurance
WALB
Dialogue - Q's Cakes named 'Small Business of the Year'
The San Jose, Calif., city council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
Calif. city to vote on gun law proposing owners buy liability insurance
A flying car has been given an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport...
Flying car gets OK from Slovakia government
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at a store in Meigs over the...
Lack of police department in Meigs raises concerns after armed robbery