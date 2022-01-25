Second day of Robert Carter murder trial begins

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The second day of the trial of the man facing charges in connection to the death of a 70-year-old Thomasville woman started Tuesday.

About the trial:

Robert Carter II is facing murder and sexual battery charges. Carter was arrested in July 2018 after local, state, and federal law enforcement went into an around-the-clock manhunt.

Robert Carter II, right, is standing trial in connection to the 2018 death of Deanna Shirey, left. (WCTV)

Carter is facing 21 counts including felony murder, concealing the death of another, sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, armed burglary, theft by taking in connection to the 2018 death of Deanna Shirey.

The state has called four witnesses to the stand.

The first two were police officers, one from Tallahassee and the other from Thomasville.

Lilly Ann Robinson took the stand and testified that Carter was a handyman of hers. Prior to July 5, 2018, she hadn’t seen him since the spring.

Robinson said on July 5, she was in her backyard with her dog when Carter emerged from the bushes in her fenced-in backyard.

She testified that Carter said his car had broken down and that he needed to use her phone to call someone.

After the phone call, he didn’t leave, and she testified she started to feel anxious and that something wasn’t right.

Robinson testified that Carter later pulled a gun on her and taped up her wrists and feet and tied her under her bed. She said he took her cash and debit card.

Robinson testified Carter left her house that night after having her drink two vodka tonics so “he wouldn’t have to worry about me.” She woke up the following day and ran to a neighbor’s and police arrived shortly after.

Robinson testified she has experienced PTSD from the incident. At the end of her testimony, she identified Carter in the courtroom as the man who committed crimes against her in July 2018.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent also testified. He testified as an expert in the crime scenes related to the case. He said he conducted searches at Shirey’s, Robinson’s and Carter’s homes.

Whether Shirey’s body was buried in Carter’s backyard on July 6 when the first search was conducted at Carter’s home is being argued in court. Shirey’s body was discovered on July 12, 2018.

This story will be updated as the trial progresses.

