Rain likely Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following the weekend chill, Monday’s sunshine and milder temperatures helped us to thaw out. However, clouds are moving in ahead of a cold front that’ll bring rain early Tuesday. Showers become widespread and continue into early evening. Expect rainfall amounts of 0.10-0.25″. Rain moves Tuesday night as colder air returns. s

Sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Friday brings the next round of rain as an artic front moves across the region. Isolated showers then cold and dry through the weekend. Saturday lows around freezing low 30s followed by highs in the upper 40s. Saturday night lows drop into the low to mid 20s. Not much warmth low to mid 50s with tons of sun Sunday afternoon. Cold dry air continues into early week.

