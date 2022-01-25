Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rain likely Tuesday

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following the weekend chill, Monday’s sunshine and milder temperatures helped us to thaw out. However, clouds are moving in ahead of a cold front that’ll bring rain early Tuesday. Showers become widespread and continue into early evening. Expect rainfall amounts of 0.10-0.25″. Rain moves Tuesday night as colder air returns. s

Sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Friday brings the next round of rain as an artic front moves across the region. Isolated showers then cold and dry through the weekend. Saturday lows around freezing low 30s followed by highs in the upper 40s. Saturday night lows drop into the low to mid 20s. Not much warmth low to mid 50s with tons of sun Sunday afternoon. Cold dry air continues into early week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayceon Mathis, 4, missing Vienna child
GBI investigating missing child case in Vienna, mother in custody
Home Outlet is expected to open in March. It will be at 2527 Dawson Rd.
Home Outlet coming to the Good Life City
Fatal wreck
1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Valdosta
South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.
SGMC seeing record high COVID surge
Betty Hamilton's new home stands behind her old steps.
Albany woman rebuilds after home destroyed from Jan. 2017 tornado

Latest News

Rain returns Tuesday
First Alert Weather Monday January 24
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather