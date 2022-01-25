Ask the Expert
Missing man’s body found in Irwin Co. creek

Irwin County
Irwin County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - An Irwin County man’s body was found in a creek, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said on Sunday, around 10 a.m., a man was reported missing after not returning home from a friend’s house.

While law enforcement searched for him, they noticed vehicle tires sticking up out of the water in the creek at Five Bridges Road.

Georgia State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources helped pull the car out but the man was not in the car.

The sheriff’s office said his body was found on the south side of the bridge in the creek while the car was overturned on the north side of the bridge. They believe the current carried him under the bridge.

The man has not been identified at this time.

Ga. Quail Invitational set for this weekend