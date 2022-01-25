Lack of police department in Meigs raises concerns after armed robbery

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - As investigators look for two men who robbed Meigs Mini Mart gas station at gunpoint Saturday night, the store owner expressed his concerns about patrols in the area in the evenings.

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Capt. Steve Jones said people in Meigs are getting the same level of service from Thomas County Sheriff’s Office that they’d get if a police department were there.

Bharatkumar Patel, is the owner of Adel’s and Meigs’ Mini Market Gas Station. He said he believes the robbers that hit the Adel mart in September 2019 are the same two that robbed Meigs Mini Market.

Patel told WALB News 10 the family-owned store has been robbed four times now. He said the robbers took over $10,000 out of the safe this time.

When night comes, Patel said he fears for his life.

On the day of the robbery, there was a deputy working undercover in Meigs, according to Jones. Jones said they responded as quickly as they could. Unfortunately, the robbers got away.

“We need the police department at nighttime (from) 5 (p.m.) through the night. There’s only like one police officer in the mix. We need two or three police officers in the mix,” Patel said.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said it wants the community to know that what you see and hear is very critical to them. They encourage you to call the sheriff’s office for any emergency.

“If an emergency call comes out, we can be two minutes away, we could be 10 minutes away — but that’s the same as with any area of Thomas County,” Jones said.

In September 2019, the Meigs City Council voted to close the police department.

