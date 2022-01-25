Ask the Expert
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.

Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware.
Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware.(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A grand jury has indicted Alonzo Dargan, Jr. He’s the man accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Troup County.

The indictment happened last month before Dargan’s preliminary hearing.

Officials arrested Dargan in October for the murder of Akeila Ware. Authorities found Ware shot to death in her car after it crashed outside of LaGrange.

Dargan is expected to be arraigned in May.

Attorneys are still working on compiling information for the case.

