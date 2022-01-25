Ask the Expert
Drier and cool the rest of the work week. Coldest of the Season this weekend.
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Rain to start and the cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon into the evening. Highs stay in the 50s. Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 30s. Clouds arrive Friday and then colder Saturday. Highs will only be in the 40s, even with sunshine. Winds will also be blowing past 20 mph making it feel even colder. A hard freeze is expected Sunday morning with lows crashing into the lower 20s. Temperatures moderate early next week.

Chris Zelman

