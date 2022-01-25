DOCO Commission gives updates on Putney Park and Radium Springs renovations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost $350,000 has been spent on Radium Springs in Dougherty County for clean-up, new additions, and security. Now the county is looking at ways to make changes to Putney Park.

Around $30,000 is left in the budget to refresh Putney Park, 1108 Antioch Road. They’ve created a gravel walkway, cleaned up the pond, and demolished an old building.

Putney Parks (WALB)

They’re working to create a community garden.

The Assistant County Administrator Scott Addison said it’s an initiative to bring healthier food options to communities through Dougherty Fresh.

Scott Addison, Assistant Dougherty County Administrator (WALB)

“So that the community can come out and enjoy the area and park and work and get some vegetables,” said Addison.

They’re also working with GEMA asking for funding for a multiuse safe building for the community during natural disasters.

Over at Radium Springs, $343,000 have gone into repairs and clean-up. Now they have about $25,000 left.

“Just because the project has been ongoing the work has not stopped at Radium Springs,” said Addison.

Addison said the biggest price tags have been on the mechanical treatment of hydrilla and Phase 1 of the Master Plan. Some of those new additions are repairs to the beach area, repairs to the canoe landing, and waterfront plaza renovations.

Now they are working on phases 2 and 3 of Radium Springs which are concrete trails, a one million dollar project.

They will start working on those trails after they receive bids. Addison said they’re hoping to present those at the next works session.

