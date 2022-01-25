ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany State University (ASU) alumnus has created a lot of buzz around town.

Dr. John Williams is an associate professor of Biology at ASU, and he is making his television debut on the show Jeopardy! while making his hometown proud.

WALB News 10′s Nathalie Moreau spoke to Dr. Williams who says this moment on the show is something he has been waiting to accomplish for years.

“Going on Jeopardy! has been my lifelong dream and I’ve been trying out for years to get there,” Williams said.

ASU alum to make television debut on Jeopardy! (WALB)

“The experience was amazing. First being on the stage is so much different than what you see on television, the magnitude of the moment. It really hits you when you step on that stage. The competition is fierce, but it is hard in a fun way,” said Williams.

Williams’s love for Jeopardy! sparked from endless nights watching the show with his mom.

Dr. John Williams mother. (Dr. John Williams)

“That was our ritual growing up. That’s what we did every night and I’ve been doing the same with my daughter. My daughter has been watching Jeopardy! with me and my mom, pretty much every night that we get a chance to because I want to pass that on but for years that’s what I’ve been doing just to try and get ready to get on the show,” said Williams.

Dr. John Williams- Associate Professor of Biology at Albany State University and his daughter. (Dr. John Williams)

Williams is not only passing along his love for trivia to his daughter but also his students at Albany State University, where he coaches the school’s trivia team.

Dr. John Williams Honda club students. (Dr. John Williams)

“I’ve been coaching that team for six years now and we’ve been doing really, really well to see me up there was encouraging to them but having them support me was encouraging to me,” said Williams.

This moment of fame has brought to light his ability to help others who were in his shoes not too long ago when he was attending ASU as a student.

“It’s a full-circle moment, especially when I look at what my students are able to do both in competition and after the competition. My students have gone on to go to medical school, dentistry, pharmacy. They have their own businesses and all of them were in my program playing this game and bonds and building comradery over trivia, right? And so, to be able to do for them what my coaches did for me when I was here at ASU makes me feel like there’s a purpose. It’s a full-circle moment,” said Williams

Williams says the support he has received from the community is unmatched.

“It’s very heartwarming to know that my community and my city, my campus, my institution, everybody is behind me,” said Williams

If you would like to show this ASU alumnus some support, you can see Dr. Williams on Jeopardy! Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.