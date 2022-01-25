Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany roads closed for construction starting Wednesday

Road work
Road work(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Albany roads will be closed starting Wednesday for construction, according to the City of Albany.

The 300 block of North Broadway Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of Clark Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The city said the closure will last approximately a week or until the work is complete.

The roads will be closed as crews dig a trench for the Combined Sewer Outfall construction.

There will be a detour with signs using Church Street and Mulberry Avenue.

The city says drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling in the area.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna mother in custody after child's remains found
Update: Mother charged after human remains found in missing Vienna child case
Irwin County
Missing man’s body found in Irwin Co. creek
Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves was arrested and charged with felony obstruction.
Gov. Kemp suspends Cordele city commissioner
Fatal wreck
1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Valdosta
Home Outlet is expected to open in March. It will be at 2527 Dawson Rd.
Home Outlet coming to the Good Life City

Latest News

Multiple railroad crossings within Thomasville city limits will be closed because of...
Railroad repairs scheduled for multiple crossings in Thomasville
I-75
GDOT: Lowndes Co. I-75 extended lane closures start Thursday
Georgia gas prices fall to $3.08/g, down nearly 12¢ from a month ago
Traffic alert
City closes lanes of Albany roads for repairs