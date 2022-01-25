Albany roads closed for construction starting Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Albany roads will be closed starting Wednesday for construction, according to the City of Albany.

The 300 block of North Broadway Street and the 300 and 400 blocks of Clark Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The city said the closure will last approximately a week or until the work is complete.

The roads will be closed as crews dig a trench for the Combined Sewer Outfall construction.

There will be a detour with signs using Church Street and Mulberry Avenue.

The city says drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling in the area.

