2 killed in Worth Co. wreck

Worth County
Worth County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were killed in a crash that happened in Worth County, according to the Worth County Coroner’s Office.

It happened Monday morning, around 9 a.m., on Highway 82 near Webb’s Truck Stop.

A van and SUV crashed head-on.

Andrew Powell and Steven Harmon were killed. The coroner’s office said Powell was in the van and Harmon was in the SUV.

WALB News 10 is working to learn more.

