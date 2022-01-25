2 killed in Worth Co. wreck

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were killed in a crash that happened in Worth County, according to the Worth County Coroner’s Office.

It happened Monday morning, around 9 a.m., on Highway 82 near Webb’s Truck Stop.

A van and SUV crashed head-on.

Andrew Powell and Steven Harmon were killed. The coroner’s office said Powell was in the van and Harmon was in the SUV.

