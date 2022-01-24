Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Trial to begin for 2018 Thomasville murder case

Deanna Shirey
Deanna Shirey(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The opening statements and trial for the 2018 murder of Deanna Shirey in Thomasville began Monday.

Twelve jurors and four alternatives have been selected.

Robert Carter II is facing malice murder and sexual battery charges. Carter was arrested in July 2018 after local, state, and federal law enforcement went into an around-the-clock manhunt. Carter is facing over 20 charges for the crimes he’s being accused of committing in July.

Carter is also facing multiple charges for two separate incidents where investigators said he held an Ochlocknee family and a Thomasville woman hostage.

Shirey’s body was found buried in Carter’s backyard.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Outlet is expected to open in March. It will be at 2527 Dawson Rd.
Home Outlet coming to the Good Life City
South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.
SGMC seeing record high COVID surge
Leaders throughout Camilla and Mitchell County said that split second of making sure your car...
Mitchell Co. leaders want people to keep their doors locked after rise in crimes
Betty Hamilton's new home stands behind her old steps.
Albany woman rebuilds after home destroyed from Jan. 2017 tornado
The club’s tradition is to have people of all ages compete with radio control cars.
Club hosts race in honor of fallen Americus officers

Latest News

Fatal wreck
1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Valdosta
Robbery
Thomas Co. deputies looking for Meigs armed robbery suspects
Betty Hamilton's new home stands behind her old steps.
Albany woman rebuilds after home destroyed from Jan. 2017 tornado
South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.
SGMC seeing record high COVID surge