Trial to begin for 2018 Thomasville murder case

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The opening statements and trial for the 2018 murder of Deanna Shirey in Thomasville began Monday.

Twelve jurors and four alternatives have been selected.

Robert Carter II is facing malice murder and sexual battery charges. Carter was arrested in July 2018 after local, state, and federal law enforcement went into an around-the-clock manhunt. Carter is facing over 20 charges for the crimes he’s being accused of committing in July.

Carter is also facing multiple charges for two separate incidents where investigators said he held an Ochlocknee family and a Thomasville woman hostage.

Shirey’s body was found buried in Carter’s backyard.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.