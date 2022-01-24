Thomas Co. deputies looking for Meigs armed robbery suspects

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two robbery suspects, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

The sheriff’s office said on Saturday night, the Meigs Food Mart was robbed by two men with guns. According to a surveillance video, the owner was held at gunpoint by one of the men, while the other searched for money.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the two men.

The sheriff’s office also said they believe the last robbery at Aiden’s Mini Market and this robbery are associated.

If you have any information, please call Investigator Josh Smith or Cpt. Tim Watkins at (229) 225-3315. You can also send them a message on Facebook. All information will remain anonymous.

