Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Thomas Co. deputies looking for Meigs armed robbery suspects

Robbery
Robbery(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two robbery suspects, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

The sheriff’s office said on Saturday night, the Meigs Food Mart was robbed by two men with guns. According to a surveillance video, the owner was held at gunpoint by one of the men, while the other searched for money.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the two men.

The sheriff’s office also said they believe the last robbery at Aiden’s Mini Market and this robbery are associated.

If you have any information, please call Investigator Josh Smith or Cpt. Tim Watkins at (229) 225-3315. You can also send them a message on Facebook. All information will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Outlet is expected to open in March. It will be at 2527 Dawson Rd.
Home Outlet coming to the Good Life City
South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.
SGMC seeing record high COVID surge
Leaders throughout Camilla and Mitchell County said that split second of making sure your car...
Mitchell Co. leaders want people to keep their doors locked after rise in crimes
The club’s tradition is to have people of all ages compete with radio control cars.
Club hosts race in honor of fallen Americus officers
Irwin County
Longtime Irwin Co. Schools employee killed in house fire

Latest News

Betty Hamilton's new home stands behind her old steps.
Albany woman rebuilds after home destroyed from Jan. 2017 tornado
South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.
SGMC seeing record high COVID surge
Home Outlet is expected to open in March. It will be at 2527 Dawson Rd.
Home Outlet coming to the Good Life City
The club’s tradition is to have people of all ages compete with radio control cars.
Club hosts race in honor of fallen Americus officers