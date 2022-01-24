Spaceport closer to launching in GA, as Cataula man helps lead mission

CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - The state of Georgia hopped another hurdle to be able to launch rockets at a new facility, and we learned more it from a space leader near Columbus.

Last month, the FAA approved the Launch Site Operator License for Peach State to operate a commercial spaceport, only the 13th in the nation.

On Friday, a judge denied requests from opponents to stop Camden County to finally buy land for it. This is on the coast, 11 miles north of the border with Florida.

News Leader 9 sat down with the Georgia Space Committee Chairman, who lives in Harris County.

“I think it’s a really big deal. I think, over time, it could be one of the biggest economic development projects in the history of Georgia, not on day one, but over time,” Chuck Hunsaker said.

This would only be the 3rd vertical lift spaceport in the U-S., f it’s built in Georgia as planned, with impacts also in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“Particularly deeper space exploration, that’s all done by robots. We have a well-developed robotics program through our schools...and Columbus State University. There’s certainly no reason we couldn’t be reaching out to companies in the robotics area, have them locate here in Columbus,” Hunsaker said.

GA Space Committee Chairman Hunsaker says we could see the first rocket launch next year. And he tells us, this is about more than rockets, also attracting and impacting satellites, Direct TV, satellite radio, and parts of the “space economy.”

