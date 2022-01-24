Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Parents urged to stop using infant loungers after reports of two infant deaths

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, two babies were placed on a Podster...
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, two babies were placed on a Podster and suffocated when their noses and mouths were covered by the lounger or another object.(CPSC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities are warning consumers to stop using some infant loungers manufactured by Leachco, Inc., after reports of two infant deaths.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, two babies were placed on a Podster and suffocated when their noses and mouths were covered by the lounger or another object.

The infants, 17 days old and 4 months old, died in January 2018 and December 2015, CPSC reported.

The agency continues to emphasize the best place for a baby to sleep is on their backs on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

The consumer warning to stop using the Podster, Podster Plush and Podster Playtime comes several months after a different brand of infant loungers was recalled.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it intends to promptly consider other actions, including a potential filing of an administrative complaint, to protect consumers from this hazard.

Consumers are encouraged to report incidents from Podsters or other similar products to saferproducts.gov.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Outlet is expected to open in March. It will be at 2527 Dawson Rd.
Home Outlet coming to the Good Life City
South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.
SGMC seeing record high COVID surge
Leaders throughout Camilla and Mitchell County said that split second of making sure your car...
Mitchell Co. leaders want people to keep their doors locked after rise in crimes
The club’s tradition is to have people of all ages compete with radio control cars.
Club hosts race in honor of fallen Americus officers
Irwin County
Longtime Irwin Co. Schools employee killed in house fire

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial begins for cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights
Fatal wreck
1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Valdosta
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys...
Agents seize nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys shipped from China
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight