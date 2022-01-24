Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Gov. Kemp suspends Cordele city commissioner

Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves was arrested and charged with felony obstruction.
Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves was arrested and charged with felony obstruction.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp is suspending a Cordele city commissioner.

Royce Reeves is awaiting trial on multiple charges that stem from an incident after a crash in June last year.

The state alleges that Reeves pushed a state trooper in an effort to get beyond the police line surrounding the wreck scene.

He was arrested after officers say he tried to get to the scene three separate times.

In August, a Crisp County grand jury indicted Reeves on two counts of obstruction of an officer, violation of oath by a public officer, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

The governor says Reeves is suspended after a review commission found Reeves’ indictment relates to and adversely affects the administration of duties.

The suspension continues pending the outcome of the case or until the expiration of his term.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Outlet is expected to open in March. It will be at 2527 Dawson Rd.
Home Outlet coming to the Good Life City
Police lights by night
GBI investigating missing child case in Vienna
South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.
SGMC seeing record high COVID surge
Betty Hamilton's new home stands behind her old steps.
Albany woman rebuilds after home destroyed from Jan. 2017 tornado
Leaders throughout Camilla and Mitchell County said that split second of making sure your car...
Mitchell Co. leaders want people to keep their doors locked after rise in crimes

Latest News

Jayceon Mathis, 4, missing Vienna child
GBI investigating missing child case in Vienna
Handcuffs on desk
3 arrested for drug charges in Cairo
Deanna Shirey
Trial to begin for 2018 Thomasville murder case
The 30th Quail Hunt was a success in Southwest Georgia. (Source: WALB)
Ga. Quail Invitational set for this weekend