Gov. Kemp suspends Cordele city commissioner

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp is suspending a Cordele city commissioner.

Royce Reeves is awaiting trial on multiple charges that stem from an incident after a crash in June last year.

The state alleges that Reeves pushed a state trooper in an effort to get beyond the police line surrounding the wreck scene.

He was arrested after officers say he tried to get to the scene three separate times.

In August, a Crisp County grand jury indicted Reeves on two counts of obstruction of an officer, violation of oath by a public officer, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

The governor says Reeves is suspended after a review commission found Reeves’ indictment relates to and adversely affects the administration of duties.

The suspension continues pending the outcome of the case or until the expiration of his term.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.