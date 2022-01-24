GBI investigating missing child case in Vienna

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking for a missing child in Vienna.

Agents said on Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., the Vienna Department asked for investigative assistance to find 4-year-old Jayceon Mathis. Mathis was reported missing by family members that say they have not seen him for several months.

Mathis lives with his mother, Keara Cotton, 27, in Vienna. Law enforcement said they have not been able to find Cotton since the complaint was filed on Jan. 20.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

