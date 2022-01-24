Ask the Expert
The chance for a cold rain is possible on Tuesday.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is going to keep us fairly quiet for tonight, but the temperatures will be cold. Lows for tonight will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. This will lead to a few areas of patchy frost, but not even a cold should ruin our clear skies. Moving into Monday, we will remain dry with plenty of sunshine to go around. High pressure will be rushing eastward, so we will see a few clouds building in as moisture from the gulf funnels into the region. This is all happening ahead of a low-pressure system that is moving in on Tuesday that will bring us a few showers. These showers will lead to cold rain throughout the day, so plan ahead for that AM Commute and PM Commute for Tuesday. Highs will remain fairly cold in the mid-50s for the day. By Wednesday, we are already back to drier weather and that trend will last into the end of the week. Highs will not climb out of the 50s and lows will remain cold in the 30s. The only next chance for rain does not arrive until the weekend potentially with a minor cool down expected.

