Light rain Early Tuesday, Return to Winter’s Chill
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Freezing cold start turns mild with building clouds this afternoon. Showers chances rise overnight and light rain greets you to start Tuesday. Highs fall back into the 50s. Drier Tomorrow night returns lows into the 30s. Dry mid week. Later Friday brings a round of showers and then colder air. Highs fall into the 40s Saturday and lows into the 20s. Sunday morning will be the coldest morning of the season as temperatures drop into the lower to middle 20s. Some moderation heading into early next week.

Chris Zelman

