3 arrested for drug charges in Cairo

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Three people are now facing several charges including drug-related charges after an ongoing investigation revealed drug activity in the area, according to Grady County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

On Friday, Jan. 21, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and GCSO arrested Alton Jermain Byrden,47, and Wendy Rena Byrden, 51, for trafficking methamphetamine, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count theft by receiving stolen property.

Justin Adam Williamson,33, was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

An investigation of Alton Byrden distributing methamphetamine in Grady County led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in the 3100 block of State Route 188.

As a result of the search warrant, approximately three ounces of methamphetamine and five firearms were seized.

Alton Byrden, Wendy Byrden, and Williamson were transported to the Grady County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.