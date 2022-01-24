Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 dead after single-vehicle accident in Valdosta

Fatal wreck
Fatal wreck(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-car accident last Friday, according to Valdosta Police Department.

On Jan. 21, at approximately 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the single-car accident in the 1600 block of Madison Highway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed a vehicle had struck a concrete utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Christina Viars, 46, was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Viars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Outlet is expected to open in March. It will be at 2527 Dawson Rd.
Home Outlet coming to the Good Life City
South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.
SGMC seeing record high COVID surge
Leaders throughout Camilla and Mitchell County said that split second of making sure your car...
Mitchell Co. leaders want people to keep their doors locked after rise in crimes
Betty Hamilton's new home stands behind her old steps.
Albany woman rebuilds after home destroyed from Jan. 2017 tornado
The club’s tradition is to have people of all ages compete with radio control cars.
Club hosts race in honor of fallen Americus officers

Latest News

Deanna Shirey
Trial to begin for 2018 Thomasville murder case
Robbery
Thomas Co. deputies looking for Meigs armed robbery suspects
Betty Hamilton's new home stands behind her old steps.
Albany woman rebuilds after home destroyed from Jan. 2017 tornado
South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.
SGMC seeing record high COVID surge