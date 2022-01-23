SGMC seeing record high COVID surge

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As COVID-19 cases continue to go up in Southwest Georgia, it’s leading to hospitals seeing daily record high numbers of the virus.

South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is testing everyone that comes to the hospital and everyone that is required to stay in the hospital.

Currently, South Georgia Medical Center has a total of 99 COVID-related patients that have been admitted to the hospital. Doctors said of these 99 patients, three were on ventilators. SGMC doctors said they are feeling a strain in staffing because of nurses and other healthcare professionals being out sick.

The hospital is noticing that when patients check-in for other medical conditions, they also test positive for COVID unknowingly.

Asymptomatic COVID-positive infections are included in the patient count.

SGMC wants the community to continue to follow the basic CDC guidelines in order to slow down the spread. Doing so not only helps you and your family but helps frontline workers safe too, SGMC officials said.

To be on the safe side, SMGC officials pointed out, it’s best to just get tested.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.