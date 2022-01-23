Mitchell Co. leaders want people to keep their doors locked after rise in crimes

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - We all do it, we leave our cars or even our homes and assume it’s locked when it’s really not. Or even on the farm when we leave our tractors to go take a break.

Leaders throughout Camilla and Mitchell County said that split second of making sure your car or even your home is locked can really change your life.

South Georgia Circuit District Attorney Joe Mulholland said there have been 16 home invasions and 14 entering auto cases in Mitchell County since 2020. (WALB)

“We live in our small bowl or in our small community and that would never happen here in Mitchell County and unfortunately, that’s just not the case. Do we have the same amount of home invasions and robberies, murders that Fulton County in Atlanta has? Of course not. But we still have more than we should have,” said Joe Mulholland, district attorney of the South Georgia circuit.

Mulholland said that there have been 16 home invasions and 14 entering auto cases in Mitchell County since 2020.

He also said law enforcement in the county and city are limited on how they can handle these issues. However, he believes that the community can help limit the number of break-ins.

“Be a part of the community, have all of your neighbors’ numbers and have all of their names and know who they are. But if you do have a problem, you can call them too. Our community is an entire village and it needs to be ran like such,” said Mulholland.

Camilla farmer Frank Dixon said he knows several farmers who have had their tractors vandalized. (WALB)

Frank Dixon, a farmer in Camilla, said he knows several farmers who have had their tractors vandalized.

“One easy thing to do is to buy Apple air tags. They’re four for ($100) and put them in a tractor and hide them in a conspicuous place and people won’t know they’re in there and you’ll know where your tractors are at all times,” said Dixon.

The Camilla Police Department said home invasions or entering auto incidents tend to happen during the night hours, but they have noticed a pattern.

“Majority of them are unlocked vehicles when entering autos occur, but if you keep your vehicles locked or at home where you at or keep your valuables out of sight. All of those things are a good deterrent,” said Robert Casterline, Camilla Police Department assistant chief.

