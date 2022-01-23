Ask the Expert
Home Outlet coming to the Good Life City

Home Outlet is expected to open in March. It will be at 2527 Dawson Rd.
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The sign for Home Outlet isn’t up just yet, but in a few months, the store will be at its brand new location in Albany.

Some residents said this will be a great addition to the Good Life City.

“To be honest, I’m super excited about this new store called Home Outlet. And it’ll definitely be a value added to our community, as well as personally for me. I am in the process of fixing my beautiful home and I am just super excited about the affordable prices,” said Shaquanis Wright Mays.

Shaquanis Wright Mays said she's excited about Home Outlet's affordable prices.
According to Home Outlet’s website, they have been helping customers since 1885 by offering prices that will maximize their budget and offer exceptional value.

Some of the home improvements the store offers include kitchens, bathtubs and showers, doors, windows and many more.

Albany Ward 4 Commissioner Chad Warbington detailed how he expects the store to serve his community.

“I believe they’re in the home improvement type of market, so I’ll say off the cusp, you got your local lumber yards and Lowe’s and Home Depot. So it’ll just give us citizens another place to shop and another place to look for the products that we’re wanting to buy,” said Warbington.

Home Outlet is expected to open sometime in March. It will be at 2527 Dawson Rd.

