Coldest Air Of The Season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Temperatures today stayed in the 40s. It was the top 5 coldest January 22nd on record. Those clouds are beginning to clear. Temperatures overnight will be the coldest of the season. The upper 20s for most of us.

Sunnier skies tomorrow and Monday. Highs will get into the mid 50s tomorrow, then the 60s to begin the workweek.

I’m monitoring another rain maker for Tuesday. It’ll turn cold behind it. Temperatures will be below normal through the workweek, but we’ll stay dry.

Another cold front should arrive next weekend. This one will send temperatures overnight to the 20s again.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.