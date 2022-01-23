Club hosts race in honor of fallen Americus officers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Chehaw Radio Control Club is paying homage to fallen officers Jody Smith and Nick Smarr.

And they’re doing it by raising money and applying their passion which is radio control racing.

“South Georgia is a tight-knit group. We all love RC stuff and we back our blue. We’re just trying to raise some money for the Smarr Smith Foundation and just put those dollars that we helped generate to good use,” said Cody Hall.

Smith and Smarr were killed back in 2016 and their contributions to the community have been remembered since.

The RC club’s tradition is to have people of all ages compete with RC cars.

Cody Hall said funds raised go towards law enforcement. (WALB)

President of the RC Club Steven Danford said every dollar counts.

“Each vehicle costs as low as $250, $300. Some over $1,000 but it’s all in the name of good quality fun. It’s radio control cars. We have electric, nitro, nitro gas, so there’s a little something for everybody,” said Danford.

Danford said they usually raise over $2,000 at this event but he said the goal this year is to get $1,000.

President of the RC Club Steven Danford said every dollar counts. (WALB)

Hall has been coming to this event four out of six years and he keeps the track up to par.

He talked about where the money goes.

“Buys bulletproof vests and supplies and stuff for officers getting into the field or scholarships for police academy for new people getting into it,” said Hall.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.