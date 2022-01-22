Ask the Expert
Weekend cold and dry

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Light to moderate rain with chilly 40s Friday. Rain through the evening ending gradually ends early Saturday. Although chances are slim, a quick changeover to freezing rain is possible in a few areas east of I-75.

Overnight clouds linger and lows drop into the low-mid 30s for a cold Saturday morning. Gradual clearing brings late afternoon sunshine with little warmth as highs top mid-upper 40s.

Saturday night will be the coldest of the season as lows drop into the mid-upper 20s Sunday morning. Sunshine and chilly low-mid 50s Sunday afternoon.

Other than a chance of rain Tuesday dry and unseasonably cool next week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

