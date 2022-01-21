Thomasville PD looking to identify armed robbery suspect

Ask the Expert
Thomasville police are looking to identify the above suspect in connection to an armed robbery at Kay's Jewelry.(Thomasville Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The armed robbery happened at Kay’s Jewelry on Thursday.

Police said the suspect is described as a tall man with a slender build and was wearing dark-colored clothing and a dark-colored, knee-length trenchcoat jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302 or the non-emergency dispatch number at (229) 226-2101.

