Thomasville PD looking to identify armed robbery suspect
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
The armed robbery happened at Kay’s Jewelry on Thursday.
Police said the suspect is described as a tall man with a slender build and was wearing dark-colored clothing and a dark-colored, knee-length trenchcoat jacket.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302 or the non-emergency dispatch number at (229) 226-2101.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.