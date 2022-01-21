Thomasville PD looking to identify armed robbery suspect

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The armed robbery happened at Kay’s Jewelry on Thursday.

Police said the suspect is described as a tall man with a slender build and was wearing dark-colored clothing and a dark-colored, knee-length trenchcoat jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302 or the non-emergency dispatch number at (229) 226-2101.

