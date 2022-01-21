Terrell Academy’s Brady Cooper signs with Dakota State

Ask the Expert
Terrell Academy's Brady Cooper signs NLI with Dakota State
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Terrell Academy Eagles celebrated another one of their football players inking the dotted line.

Brady Cooper became the latest Eagle to realize his dreams of playing collegiate football.

With eight offers on the table, the offensive lineman has decided to take his talents to Dakota State.

The senior has earned two-time all-region and one all-state honor and represented Terrell Academy in the GISA All-Star game this past season.

He said he’s more than ready to head north.

”It’s just a good school. They’re building a 100 million dollar facility up there, it’s really nice. I love the coaches, they’re great people, and I think it’s going to be a great fit for me,” said Cooper. “I think it’ll be a great time doing it and a fun journey to take. It’s really exciting and I’m ready to get to work up there.”

Cooper said he’ll move from guard to center which is a challenge he’s ready to tackle.

Cooper will join the Trojans in the fall.

