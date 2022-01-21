Ask the Expert
More rain as colder air arrives

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloudy and wet with cool 50s as a cold front slides east Thursday afternoon. Rain continues into early evening then tapers off overnight. More rain likely with colder 40s on Friday. Looking likely that winter weather stays away from SGA tomorrow night although our eastern counties may get a quick change over to freezing rain before drier air moves in early Saturday.

Bundle up for a bone chillin cold weekend. Lows drop into the low 30s followed highs only in the 40s Saturday. Colder mid-upper 20s Sunday morning give way to abundant sunshine and highs upper 40s low 50s. Next week cold and dry Monday, rain briefly returns Tuesday then drier with below average temperatures through the end of the week. Highs hold in the 50s while lows drop from the low 40s Tuesday into the upper 20s Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

