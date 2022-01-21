Man pleads guilty in 2020 Coffee Co. killing

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to the killing of a Coffee County man, according to the Waycross Judicial Circuit.

Marquez Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to the 2020 death of Christopher Woolfe. Woolfe was found dead in his bed from a single gunshot wound, according to the Waycross Judicial Circuit.

Floyd was sentenced to life in prison.

The judicial circuit said Floyd, along with three others, “were unsuccessful in breaking and entering into Papa’s Gun Shop and decided to burglarize the residence above the store, where Woolfe resided.”

“Woolfe was in bed at the time of the burglary and was held at gunpoint by Floyd while the other three burglarized the residence,” the Waycross Judicial Circuit said in a release. “Floyd then chose to shoot Woolfe one time in the head, killing him.”

Ankevis Burgman, Isaiah Chestnut and Damian Lindsey all previously pleaded guilty. Burgman and Chestnut were sentenced to 10 years in prison and Lindsay was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“The danger inherent in residential burglaries causes us to take a hard stance on them,” George Barnhill, district attorney, said. “We are glad to bring closure to and seek justice for the family of Mr. Woolfe.”

