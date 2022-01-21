Longtime Irwin Co. Schools employee killed in house fire

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A longtime Irwin County Schools employee and his wife were killed in a house fire, according to the school district.

Roy Baker and his wife were killed in the fire that happened Friday morning.

The school system said it is mourning the loss of a ‘longtime, beloved and dedicated friend.”

“Students, staff, family and friends will miss him greatly as he was bright spot in our school system,” the school district said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.