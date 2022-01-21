Here’s what you need to know about the ‘Tiger Rising’ movie

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia’s friendliness and roses are hitting the Hollywood silver screen on Friday.

“The Tiger Rising” will hit theaters on Friday. The film stars Queen Latifah and Dennis Quaid.

Here’s what you need to know:

Parts of the movie were filmed in Tifton, the Friendly City and Thomasville, the Rose City.

In Tifton, the Town Terrace Pink Motel was transformed into the Kentuck Star Motel for the film.

Alan Cheney, the film’s executive producer, is a Thomasville native.

Around 40-50 people in Thomasville worked on the movie when it was being filmed in the Rose City.

The film is based on the book written by Kate DiCamillo.

You can find information about showtimes for the movie here.

