Wet to cold, Widespread Killing Freeze Sunday morning
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Rain returns this afternoon and temperatures stay in the chilly 40s. Showers this evening end around midnight. Colder overnight falling into the mid 30s. Gradual clearing Saturday and highs in the upper 40s. Coldest night of the season is expected Saturday night. Lows fall 28 to 25 for a widespread killing freeze Sunday morning. Temperatures moderate in the afternoon into the mid 50s. Another freeze expected Monday morning. Rain returns Tuesday and end Wednesday. It stays chilly.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

