City of Thomasville wants your input on how to improve their parks

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville city leaders want your opinion as they develop a master plan for Rose City’s future.

It’s as simple as a few clicks. Thomasville leaders say this will only take 5 to 10 minutes.

Click here to take the survey.

“The first step that we have for allowing the community to have a voice in this process by filling out the survey. We’re hoping to reach as many people and as for many walks of life, both within Thomasville but also people who use Thomasville parks in general,” said city planner, Kenny Thompson.

For the first time ever, the city is taking a comprehensive approach to looking at a master plan for parks.

Other than finding out what people want, they are checking on the parks themselves.

Thomasville city planner, Kenny Thompson said they want to give the community a voice with their improvements (WALB)

“Become a priority, I think it was overlooked in a lot of park design maybe over the past couple of decades. I think now as we make improvements to our parks, making them accessible to everyone of all ages of all abilities,” said Thompson.

Another thing Thompson said is they want to make sure they’re making parks safe to get to in all areas of Thomasville.

He spoke about where they hope the funding will come from with the improvement costs.

“Our hope with this is the park plan is tied with the city’s long-term capital improvement programming, so than over the next 5 or 10 years. Either hopefully dedicated to the funding to go to these park improvements,” said Thompson.

Thompson said the survey will be available until March and once that’s completed, they’ll begin to have open houses to really start the visioning for what the parks will look like.

