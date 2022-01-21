Ask the Expert
APD warns community about scams

The Albany Police Department is warning the community about multiple scams happening in the area.
The Albany Police Department is warning the community about multiple scams happening in the area.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning the community about multiple scams happening in the area.

According to APD, several residents have reported scams involving a company called Adler.

The company has been telling people they are a part of ADT security services and are trying to collect money for services on their alarm systems.

ADT officials at the corporate office in Columbus have confirmed that this company is not associated with ADT, according to APD.

Residents should not let anyone in their home or give money to anyone they do not know, APD said.

APD is also warning about scammers who may claim to be playing the violin for tips, but instead are playing a recording of the violin.

The possible scam was reported to have happened in the parking lot of the UPS Store near Ross at Dawson Road and Old Dawson Road.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

