Albany Tech course offers GED course, career training all in one

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) is offering a new course that gets students their GED while training for a career. The best part is it’s free.

ATC Vice President of Adult Education Linda Coston said the goal with this new course is to get more people out in the workforce.

“There’s no tuition they pay. There’s no fee they pay. The only cost associated is the high school equivalency test and of course, we have scholarships we assist our students with,” said Coston.

The new initiative is called Career Plus HSE, funded by the state. Albany Tech was one of five schools to be a part of it.

Anyone can enroll in the program as long as they’re at least 21-years-old.

“Most folks have got a good number of credits they bring with them or some have taken the GED and passed but the math is always that stumbling block. So they have one test left. They come to us, we work with them with that particular class to earn that one credit,” said Coston.

ATC Vice President of Adult Education Linda Coston said the goal with this new course is to get more people out in the workforce. (WALB)

She said the timeline is very doable, adding you could likely get your GED in six weeks.

“For them to get the certificate or diploma may be longer because it depends on what program they select,” said Coston.

Some of those programs are early childhood, diesel technology or medical routes like nurse aides.

“I think that nurse aid is a program that is really very much needed now because of where we are with COVID. It’s one of those programs we know there are jobs,” said Coston.

Not only did COVID-19 create a higher need for nurses, Coston said it showed them there were still some barriers blocking people from higher education. For those people, they have a solution.

“We have a ‘lend it library’ where we have Chromebooks, phones from T-Mobile and we have hotspots that we’re able to loan to students to allow them to participate in class if online is the option,” said Coston.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.